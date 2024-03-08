S. Korea, UK Launch High-Level Dialogue on Clean Energy

Photo : KBS News

South Korea and the United Kingdom have launched a high-level dialogue on key issues in clean energy, while agreeing to establish cooperation in construction of new nuclear power plants and large-scale offshore wind power plants.According to the energy ministry, the high-level two-way meeting led by second vice minister Choe Nam-ho and Jeremy Pocklington, permanent secretary for Britain's energy security and net zero department, took place in Seoul on Friday.The dialogue comes after the two countries established a bilateral clean energy partnership last November, as specified in the Downing Street Accord signed by their leaders after a summit.The two sides agreed their cooperation aimed at accelerating energy security and carbon neutrality centered around clean energy would be very important amid uncertainties surrounding energy supply chains due to geopolitical risks and the climate crisis.Seoul and London agreed to coordinate in new nuclear plant construction based on a channel of communication, to establish a working-level dialogue on key minerals and to seek a government-civilian dialogue on extending offshore wind plants.