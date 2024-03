Photo : YONHAP News

The government has begun its discussions ahead of the launch of its special committee on medical reform.The Ministry of Health and Welfare held the first meeting of its special preparatory task force(TF) with related ministries at the Seoul Government Complex on Friday.The TF will be responsible for specifying medical reform tasks prior to the launch of the special presidential committee and will consist of government working groups and external advisory groups.The health ministry explained that during its first meeting, the TF operation plan was discussed, as well discussions on the special act on handling medical accidents, improvement of the non-benefit system, training and medical license reforms, a system for essential doctors at regional areas and other medical tasks.The ministry plans to operate the TF until the launch of the special committee and plans to expedite the process in forming the special committee.