Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

US Justice Dept. to Continue Seeking Extradition of Terraform Labs CEO

Written: 2024-03-08 18:43:18Updated: 2024-03-08 18:46:30

US Justice Dept. to Continue Seeking Extradition of Terraform Labs CEO

Photo : KBS News

U.S. authorities will continue to seek extradition of Kwon Do-hyeong, the disgraced co-founder of cryptocurrency firm Terraform Labs.

In a statement released on Friday, the U.S. Justice Department said the U.S. “continues to seek Kwon’s extradition in accordance with relevant international and bilateral agreements and Montenegrin law.” 

The department added that the U.S. “appreciates the cooperation of the Montenegrin authorities in ensuring that all individuals are subject to the rule of law.”

The statement came shortly after the High Court in the Montenegrin capital of Podgorica ruled that Kwon should be extradited to South Korea to face trial for financial crimes, reversing an earlier decision to send him to the U.S.

Such a ruling came two days after an appeals court overturned the High Court’s previous decision to extradite Kwon to the U.S, saying South Korea’s request had been communicated via email in March last year and preceded the U.S.’ extradition request.

According to Bloomberg, the latest ruling “is a win for Kwon'' as his lawyers had previously expressed preference for him to go to South Korea where punishment for white-collar crimes are lower there than in the U.S.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >