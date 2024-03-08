US Justice Dept. to Continue Seeking Extradition of Terraform Labs CEO

Photo : KBS News

U.S. authorities will continue to seek extradition of Kwon Do-hyeong, the disgraced co-founder of cryptocurrency firm Terraform Labs.In a statement released on Friday, the U.S. Justice Department said the U.S. “continues to seek Kwon’s extradition in accordance with relevant international and bilateral agreements and Montenegrin law.”The department added that the U.S. “appreciates the cooperation of the Montenegrin authorities in ensuring that all individuals are subject to the rule of law.”The statement came shortly after the High Court in the Montenegrin capital of Podgorica ruled that Kwon should be extradited to South Korea to face trial for financial crimes, reversing an earlier decision to send him to the U.S.Such a ruling came two days after an appeals court overturned the High Court’s previous decision to extradite Kwon to the U.S, saying South Korea’s request had been communicated via email in March last year and preceded the U.S.’ extradition request.According to Bloomberg, the latest ruling “is a win for Kwon'' as his lawyers had previously expressed preference for him to go to South Korea where punishment for white-collar crimes are lower there than in the U.S.