Gov't to Complete License Suspension Notice Delivery to Trainee Doctors Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

The government plans to complete by next week a first round of deliveries of advance notices of license suspensions for trainee doctors who have violated the state return-to-work order in protest of a quota hike in medical school admissions.According to the government and the medical community on Saturday, the health ministry, which began to serve the notice on Tuesday, is expected to complete deliveries to over ten-thousand trainee doctors by early next week.Doctors who receive the notice are required to submit their position by March 25.Under the Administrative Procedures Act, government institutions must notify recipients of the reasons and the legal basis behind the restriction of their rights and interests, before receiving statements on their positions.While deputy health minister for health care policy Jun Byung-wang said on Friday that violators can face up to one year of license suspension, the trainee doctors can appeal through an administrative trial and litigation.