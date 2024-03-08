VOA: N. Korea Completes Demolition of Inter-Korean Liaison Office in Gaeseong Complex

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea reportedly completed demolition of the inter-Korean liaison office at the shuttered Gaeseong industrial complex, after destroying the building during an explosion in 2020, in retaliation of defector-led anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflet activities in South Korea.Citing commercial satellite imagery taken by U.S.-based Planet Labs on February 24, Voice of America(VOA) said it observed only snow covering the building wreckage.Stating that images from last August had shown the remaining skeleton of the building, which can no longer be found, VOA said removal of its debris has likely been completed.VOA said signs of the wreckage removal were detected last April, after Pyongyang blew up the office and a comprehensive support center within the Gaeseong complex in June 2020.VOA said images from the site of South Korean factories at the industrial zone showed large buses that used to shuttle North Korean workers during operation standing in front of ten buildings, suggesting that the North is likely continuing to make use of the facilities.