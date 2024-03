Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean Navy's Yang Man-chun destroyer, carrying the 41st rotation of the Cheonghae anti-piracy unit, has conducted a combined training with 솓 Malaysia navy off the Southeast Asian country's largest Port Klang.According to the South Korean Embassy in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, the Yang Man-chun destroyer enhanced tactical maneuvering and joint helicopter and wireless network operation capabilities during the drills with Malaysia's Jebat Lekiu-class guided missile frigate two days earlier.On Thursday, South Korean Ambassador Yeo Seung-bae and Malaysia's diplomatic and defense officials held a meeting onboard the naval destroyer.Over 250 members of the Cheonghae unit's 41st rotation include crew members, a checkpoint inspection unit of special warfare personnel, and an aviation corps that flies helicopters during maritime operations.The Yang Man-chun destroyer is set to make its port call through Saturday.