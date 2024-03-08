N. Korea's Diplomatic Delegation Departs for Mongolia

Photo : YONHAP News

A North Korean diplomatic delegation has reportedly departed for a visit to Mongolia.The North's state Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said on Sunday that the Foreign Ministry delegation led by Vice Foreign Minister Pak Myong-ho left Pyongyang on Saturday to visit Mongolia.The Rodong Sinmun, the paper of the ruling Workers' Party, said that ministry officials and Mongolia's charge d'affairs accompanied the delegation to Pyongyang International Airport.The visit appears to be aimed at enhancing relations with a traditional ally.Mongolia is known to have good relations with North Korea, maintaining its diplomatic mission in Pyongyang even during the COVID-19 pandemic.In January, Mongolia's new ambassador to North Korea began his duties after presenting his credentials to the vice chairman of the state affairs commission, Choe Ryong-hae.The delegation's visit marks the first since the outbreak of COVID-19 in early 2020. North Korea last sent a delegation to Mongolia in 2019.