Police Produce Investigation Guidelines to Prepare for Mass Complaints against Thousands of Trainee Doctors

Written: 2024-03-10 13:16:53Updated: 2024-03-10 14:26:27

Photo : KBS News

The police have produced an investigation guideline in preparation for the possibility of the government filing complaints against thousands of trainee doctors who resigned en masse in protest of the planned increase in the medical school admissions quota.

National Police Agency (NPA) Commissioner General Yoon Hee-keun unveiled the guideline on Thursday during a video conference with top police officials.

Under the guideline, if the Health and Welfare Ministry files complaints against trainee doctors, the police will classify the cases based on the locations of the relevant hospitals and assign them to local police stations or city and provincial police agencies.

Local police stations will deal with the cases of the accused trainee doctors, while regional and provincial police agencies will handle the cases of suspected leaders and organizers of the collection action.

The guideline is aimed at distributing cases to prepare for simultaneous investigations of thousands of trainee doctors.

City and provincial police agencies and local police stations have launched preparations for the expected mass investigations, setting up related investigation teams.
