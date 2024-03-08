Ex-Defense Minister Departs for Australia to Take Office as Ambassador

Photo : YONHAP News

Former defense minister Lee Jong-sup departed for Australia on Sunday, six days after he was appointed Seoul’s ambassador to Canberra.Lee boarded a flight to Brisbane, Australia at Incheon International Airport on Sunday evening, two days after the justice ministry lifted his travel ban, which was implemented in January over his alleged interference in a case related to the death of a Marine.Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) floor leader Hong Ihk-pyo and others went to the airport to condemn Lee's departure, but did not meet him.Hong said he would convene a meeting of a relevant parliamentary standing committee to determine whether Lee was given any preferential treatment when he entered the departure hall so that he could avoid opposition lawmakers. He added that the committee would also determine whether there were any problems in the process of appointing Lee as the new ambassador to Australia.The DP floor leader added that after a legal review, he will actively consider a possible impeachment of the foreign and justice ministers in relation to the criminal suspect’s flight abroad.Lee’s ambassador appointment sparked controversy as it became known that the former defense minister had been subject to a travel ban since January over his alleged influence-peddling in a case related to the death of a Marine.Lee was questioned by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials last Thursday and the justice ministry lifted Lee’s travel ban the following day.