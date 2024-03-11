PPP and DP Urge Public to Use April 10 Elections as Vote of Confidence

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: With just 30 days left until the April 10 general elections, the ruling and opposition parties are finalizing their candidate rosters and gearing up for a fierce battle. Stakes are high as the upcoming elections are expected to serve as a vote of confidence for both the Yoon Suk Yeol administration, which is about to enter the third year of its five-year term, and the main opposition Democratic Party, which currently dominates the National Assembly.With the elections in a month's time, our Kim Bum-soo has more on what to expect as the two sides come up with their campaign strategies.Report: Both ruling and main opposition parties are calling April 10 a judgment day for the other side.The ruling People Power Party(PPP) is looking to deprive the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) of its current parliamentary majority in order to secure a stronger grip on state affairs.Ruling PPP interim leader Han Dong-hoon argues the upcoming elections present the opportunity for voters to finally render their judgment on the outdated student activists-turned lawmakers of the DP, who he says, are only seeking to protect their privileges and maintain political status quo.On the other side, the DP, which lost both the 2022 presidential election and the local elections the same year, is asking the voters to help it maintain the majority to keep the Yoon government in check and to pave the way for success in the next presidential election.The main opposition DP Chairman Lee is calling on the public to use their votes to condemn the Yoon government, criticizing the soaring prices of goods and worsened economic indicators under Yoon's rule.While the upcoming elections are seen to be a battle between President Yoon Suk Yeol and DP chair Lee Jae-myung as in the last presidential race, former heads of the ruling and opposition sides have bolted out of their parties, creating new minor opposition parties.The New Reform Party led by former PPP chair Lee Jun-seok is striving to secure more than 20 seats.The New Future Party created by former DP chair Lee Nak-yon is hoping to establish its political basis in the traditional progressive stronghold of the Jeolla provinces and win around 30 seats.The National Innovation Party, launched by former justice minister Cho Kuk, and other progressive minor parties, meanwhile, are working on forming direct and indirect alliances with the main opposition DP to ensure their political survival.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News