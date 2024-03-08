Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Yoon Vows to Ease Forest Regulations in Gangwon Province

Written: 2024-03-11 14:17:45Updated: 2024-03-11 15:36:41

Yoon Vows to Ease Forest Regulations in Gangwon Province

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Monday took part in a public debate on improving people's livelihoods in the eastern Gangwon Province, pledging to build additional cable cars where local residents desire.

During the 19th round of the ongoing debate of the new year, Yoon vowed to significantly relax regulations so that the province's forestry resources can further revitalize the tourism industry.

Referring to construction of a three-point-five-kilometer-long cable car system inside the Seoraksan National Park, which began last year following a 40-year delay, the president said it has paved the way for the region's mountain tourism.

The South Korean leader stressed that once the cable car system becomes fully operational in 2026, the inflow of additional tourists will generate more than 130 billion won, or around 99 million U.S. dollars, for the local economy.

Yoon said he would push to improve the transportation infrastructure in the province, connecting various parts of Gangwon with Seoul, while also promising to turn the region into a high-tech industrial base.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >