Yoon Vows to Ease Forest Regulations in Gangwon Province

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Monday took part in a public debate on improving people's livelihoods in the eastern Gangwon Province, pledging to build additional cable cars where local residents desire.During the 19th round of the ongoing debate of the new year, Yoon vowed to significantly relax regulations so that the province's forestry resources can further revitalize the tourism industry.Referring to construction of a three-point-five-kilometer-long cable car system inside the Seoraksan National Park, which began last year following a 40-year delay, the president said it has paved the way for the region's mountain tourism.The South Korean leader stressed that once the cable car system becomes fully operational in 2026, the inflow of additional tourists will generate more than 130 billion won, or around 99 million U.S. dollars, for the local economy.Yoon said he would push to improve the transportation infrastructure in the province, connecting various parts of Gangwon with Seoul, while also promising to turn the region into a high-tech industrial base.