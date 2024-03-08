Realmeter: Yoon's Approval Rating Falls Slightly to 40.2%

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating has remained above 40 percent this week despite taking a slight fall compared to a week earlier.According to a Realmeter survey of two-thousand-551 adults nationwide conducted between last Monday and Friday, 40-point-two percent of respondents approved Yoon's handling of state affairs, down zero-point-nine percentage points from the previous week.Fifty-six-point-one percent of the respondents were dissatisfied with the president, jumping zero-point-seven percentage points over the same period.The pollster stated that the momentum leading to the initial rise in the approval rating, caused by the administration's push to expand the medical school admissions quota and the president's ongoing rounds of public debates, has stalled due to a lack of progress.The survey, commissioned by the Economy Business Newspaper, had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus one-point-nine percentage points.