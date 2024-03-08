PPP Chief Slams Main Opposition and Its Leader ahead of April's Elections

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling People Power Party(PPP) chief Han Dong-hoon on Sunday criticized the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) and its leader Lee Jae-myung, a month ahead of the April 10 general elections.In a message to the public, Han stressed that the present and future of the country depends on the choice voters make, while vowing to start a new chapter of political reform and politics for public livelihoods.The PPP chief stressed that the voters must stop the DP and Lee, blaming them for "ruining the country for their own survival," and referring to the DP as "a bunch of privileged activists, corrupt forces and a pro-North Korea group."Han further slammed the DP for hindering the Yoon administration's handling of state affairs abusing its majority in parliament, including a move to strip the prosecution of its investigative power, paralyzing the National Assembly and the government by "bulletproofing" the DP leader.Han also criticized the DP's election nomination choices for allegedly reflecting Lee's personal preference, emphasizing that the PPP's nominations were not made to satisfy selfish interests.