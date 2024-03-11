Seoul National University Med School Professors to Hold Emergency Meeting Over Quota Hike

Photo : YONHAP News

Professors at Seoul National University's(SNU) medical school will hold an emergency meeting on Monday to discuss response measures to the government's plan to increase the medical school admissions quota.The SNU professors' emergency steering committee will convene at 5 p.m. with professors from the Seoul National University Hospital, Seoul National University Bundang Hospital and Boramae Medical Center in attendance.The professors are expected to discuss the current situation, including the university's application to increase its medical school admissions quota, and a possible future response, as well as the ongoing collective action by trainee doctors.Meanwhile, professors from medical schools nationwide will gather on Thursday to discuss the trainee doctors' decision to resign en masse, as well as medical students who have applied for a leave of absence.Professors from some of the other "Big Five" general hospitals in Seoul are set to hold their own meetings in the coming days, with opinions being exchanged about a possible collective action by the professors.