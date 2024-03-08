DP Chief Pledges Full-Fledged Efforts to Declare Victory in April's General Elections

Photo : YONHAP News

With one month to go until the April 10 general elections, main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung expressed his determination to up the ante in the election campaign with the goal to win "on the day of judgment."At a press conference on Sunday, Lee stressed that the upcoming elections are not a contest between the ruling People Power Party(PPP) and the main opposition party, but a fight between the "anti-people forces" of the PPP and the general public.The DP leader then called on the people to use the opposition party as a weapon in their fight to win against and render judgment on such forces.Lee criticized the Yoon Suk Yeol administration for causing damage to the economy, ruining people’s livelihoods, sending peace on the Korean Peninsula into a state of crisis, and destroying democracy during its first two years in office.Lee also slammed the PPP for nominating candidates despite their involvement in various controversies.