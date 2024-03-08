Menu Content

Former Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum Joins DP's Election Committee

Written: 2024-03-11 16:20:20Updated: 2024-03-11 17:16:36

Photo : YONHAP News

Kim Boo-kyum, who served as prime minister during the Moon Jae-in administration, announced that he has joined the main opposition Democratic Party's(DP) election preparation committee ahead of April's general elections.

At a press conference on Monday, the former prime minister vowed to send a "clear warning" to the Yoon Suk Yeol government using his role within the DP.

Kim stressed that the DP must continue to use its parliamentary power to keep the ruling side in check, but lamented that voters who want to render a judgment on the Yoon administration have not opened up to the DP due to questions over its election nominations.

Emphasizing that the DP should not be divided between those considered "pro-Lee Jae-myung" and "pro-Moon Jae-in," Kim called on the party members to put aside their small differences and think only about what the people want in the upcoming elections.

Kim urged the voters to consider which party the country needs and whether it would be alright for the current government to take over all legislative power, adding that he would find a way for the DP to become a more competent opposition party.
