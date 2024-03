Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office says it stands by its intent to pursue medical reform with the people’s support and wishes.A presidential official revealed such a stance on Monday when asked by reporters if the government had changed its position on such reform.The question came as health minister Cho Kyoo-hong said earlier in the day that the government will take lenient measures if trainee doctors return to work before the administrative procedures to suspend their licenses are completed.The official said though the government would welcome the return of the doctors to their workplace, it cannot endure indefinitely.