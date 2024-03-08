S. Korean Citizen Detained in Russia on Espionage Charges

Photo : KBS News

A South Korean citizen was reportedly arrested in Russia early this year on suspicion of spying.The Russian news agency TASS reported Monday that the man, identified by the surname Baek, was detained at the start of the year in the far eastern city of Vladivostok and was taken to Moscow at the end of February.He is reportedly being held in Lefortovo Prison in Moscow and the Lefortovsky Court on Monday extended his detention until June 15.The news agency quoted an unnamed law enforcement official as saying the suspect passed on classified information to foreign intelligence services and the case has been labeled “top secret.”TASS said that it is the first time a South Korean has been arrested in Russia on espionage charges.Under Russian criminal law, he may face up to 20 years in prison if convicted of espionage.A South Korean diplomatic official said the South Korean mission in the region has been providing the necessary consular assistance since learning of the arrest, adding it is difficult to elaborate on the details of the case as the investigation is underway.