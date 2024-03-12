Gov't Expresses Serious Concern over SNU Medical Professors' Plans to Resign En Masse

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has expressed serious concern after medical school professors at Seoul National University decided to submit their resignations en masse next Monday if the government fails to present a solution to the ongoing collective action of trainee doctors.In a government meeting on Tuesday, health minister Cho Kyoo-hong expressed his concern over the decision, calling it a threat to the health and lives of patients.The minister said that medical professors should work with the government to persuade trainee doctors who are participating in collective action to return to their patients. He added that it will be difficult for the public to understand the need for more mass resignations that endanger the lives of patients.Starting Tuesday, the government will operate a report center to protect trainee doctors who did not join the collective action and to help junior doctors who wish to return to work.The minister said that trainee doctors who are not participating in the collective action and those who wish to return to work are worried about possible harassment, adding that the government will take appropriate measures to handle threats and retaliations against those trainee doctors.