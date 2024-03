Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea's vice foreign minister Pak Myong-ho has reportedly met with Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh in a rare trip by the North’s diplomatic delegation.The North’s state Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) reported on Tuesday that in the meeting with the Mongolian president the previous day, Pak conveyed North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s warm greetings.During the meeting, the two sides reportedly talked about developing the friendly relations established by previous leaders of Mongolia and North Korea, as well as strengthening bilateral exchanges and cooperation.The KCNA said that Pak also met with Mongolian foreign minister Battsetseg Batmunkh and deputy foreign minister Amartuvshin Gombosuren on Sunday to discuss ways to boost mutual support.The visit marks the first time a North Korean delegation has been to Mongolia since 2019.