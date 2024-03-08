Menu Content

DP Tables Bill on Special Counsel Probe into Ex-Defense Minister's Departure for Ambassadorship

Written: 2024-03-12 13:45:07Updated: 2024-03-12 14:13:11

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) has tabled a bill on a special counsel investigation into former defense minister Lee Jong-sup, who left to begin his ambassadorship in Australia despite being the subject of an ongoing investigation. Lee has been accused of meddling in a case regarding the death of a Marine during a search and rescue operation last year.

DP chief deputy floor leader Park Ju-min, along with the party's senior members on the parliamentary legislation and foreign affairs committees, submitted the bill to the National Assembly on Tuesday.

Park said the bill calls for a special counsel probe into the presidential office and the ministries of justice and foreign affairs, alleged to have played a role in lifting a travel ban imposed on the former minister to enable his "escape-like" departure.

Addressing speculations that President Yoon Suk Yeol could veto the bill, the chief deputy said he should exercise restraint as he is directly involved in the allegations.

DP floor leader Hong Ihk-pyo said during a party meeting that the opposition plans to file criminal complaints against the foreign and justice ministers, while also considering requesting their impeachment.
