KBS: PPP Slightly Ahead of DP in Voter Support ahead of April's Elections

Written: 2024-03-12 15:20:24Updated: 2024-03-12 17:30:07

Photo : YONHAP News

A KBS survey conducted less than a month ahead of the April 10 general elections has found the ruling People Power Party(PPP) to be slightly ahead of the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) in voter support.

According to the survey of three-thousand voters conducted by Hankook Research between last Thursday and Saturday, 34-point-four percent of respondents expressed support for the DP, in comparison to 37-point-six percent for the PPP, falling within the margin of error.

Three percent expressed support for former PPP leader Lee Jun-seok's New Reform Party, two percent for former DP leader Lee Nak-yon's New Future Party, and five percent for the National Innovation Party led by former justice minister Cho Kuk. Fourteen percent said that they did not support any party.

Support for the PPP was relatively higher among respondents in their 60s and those aged 70 or older, as well as those in Daegu, North Gyeongsang, Busan, Ulsan and South Gyeongsang regions. Support for the DP was relatively higher among respondents in their 40s and in the Gwangju and Jeolla regions.
 
The survey, commissioned by KBS, had a confidence level of 95 percent, with a margin of error of plus or minus one-point-eight percentage points.
