KBS Poll: DP Chief Leads against PPP's Won in Incheon's Gyeyang B District

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: With less than a month remaining until the April 10 general elections, KBS conducted a survey of voters in eight contested battleground districts between the ruling People Power Party(PPP) and the main opposition Democratic Party(DP). DP leader Lee Jae-myung, who is competing in Incheon's Gyeyang B district widened the gap to come 12 percentage points ahead of the PPP challenger Won Hee-ryong, while PPP Rep. Chung Jin-suk competing in Chuncheong's Gongju, Buyeo and Cheongyang district was found to be nine percentage points ahead of the DP's Park Soo-hyun.Choi You Sun reports.Report: In a survey of voters in highly contested districts, main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung was found to be pulling ahead of former land minister Won Hee-ryong in Incheon's Gyeyang B district, with 48 percent of respondents supporting Lee and 36 percent choosing Won.A previous survey conducted 20 days earlier saw Lee securing 44 percent of support, in comparison to Won's 34 percent, revealing a gap of ten percentage points.In Seoul's Mapo B district, DP Rep. Jung Chung-rae, the incumbent, won 41 percent against the 32 percent secured by the ruling People Power Party's(PPP) Ham Un-kyung, head of a group representing participants of the pro-democracy movement.Between DP Rep. Kim Young-ho, also the incumbent, and former foreign minister Park Jin in Seoul's Seodaemun B district, Kim secured 46 percent against Park's 31 percent.As for PPP Rep. Lee Sang-min, who joined the conservative party after defecting from the DP, the five-term incumbent lawmaker was found to be 19 percentage points behind DP candidate Hwang Jung-a in Daejeon's Yuseong B district.PPP Rep. Chung Jin-suk, set to face off against Park Soo-hyun for the third time in South Chungcheong Province's Gongju, Buyeo and Cheongyang district, was nine percentage points ahead with 46 percent, against Park's 37 percent.The survey, commissioned by KBS, was conducted by Hankook Research of 500 people in Gyeyang B; Seodaemun B; and Gongju, Buyeo and Cheongyang districts, 501 people in Mapo B district and another group of 508 in the Yuseong B district.The three-day survey conducted from last Friday had a confidence level of 95 percent, with a margin of error of plus or minus four-point-three percentage points for Yuseong B, and four-point-four percentage points for all other districts.The poll was conducted before the boundaries of Gyeyang B district were adjusted ahead of the elections.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.