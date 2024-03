Photo : YONHAP News

Data from the Financial Supervisory Service on Tuesday showed that foreign investors remained net buyers of South Korean stocks for the fourth straight month in February.Foreign investors bought up a net seven-point-375 trillion or over five-point-six billion U.S. dollars worth of domestic shares last month, up from its net purchase of three-point-14 trillion won from the previous month.Of the total, foreign investors made net purchases of seven-point-276 trillion won from the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) and 100 billion won from the tech-heavy KOSDAQ.By country, investors from the United Kingdom were the biggest net buyers at three-point-six trillion won, followed by the United States at two-point-eight trillion won.As of the end of last month, the balance of foreigners' holdings of domestic listed stocks stood at 762 trillion won, or 28-point-one percent of the market capitalization.