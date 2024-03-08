PPP Interim Chief Han to Lead Election Response Committee ahead of April's Elections

Photo : YONHAP News

People Power Party(PPP) interim chief Han Dong-hoon is set to lead the ruling party’s election response committee ahead of the April 10 general elections.According to PPP Secretary-General Jang Dong-hyeok on Tuesday, Han will serve as the general chairman of the election committee, joined by four co-chairpersons.The four co-chairpersons are former lawmaker Na Kyung-won, Rep. Ahn Cheol-soo, and former land minister Won Hee-ryong, each running for a district in the Seoul metropolitan area, as well as floor leader Yun Jae-ok.The secretary-general said Na, Ahn and Won are anticipated to facilitate the ruling party's victory in the capital region, a key battleground for the rival parties. The floor leader will be tasked to oversee the operations of the central election committee.Jang said a separate election response committee will be formed for the PPP's satellite party for proportional representation seats, named the People's Future Party.