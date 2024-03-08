DP's Committee for April 10 General Elections Launches Operations

Photo : YONHAP News

The committee of the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) that will command strategies for the upcoming general elections officially launched operations on Tuesday.The inaugural ceremony held at the party’s headquarters in Yeouido, Seoul saw the participation of DP chair Lee Jae-myung, former chair Lee Hae-chan and former National Assembly Speaker Kim Boo-kyum.Lee said the upcoming elections mark a showdown between the people and the ruling People Power Party(PPP), and not between the DP and PPP.He said the DP will, together with the people, fight to render judgment on the Yoon Suk Yeol administration which he said has failed to show any remorse after ruining the country.On whether former Presidential Chief of Staff Im Jong-seok from the previous Moon Jae-in administration would be joining the party election committee, former assembly speaker Kim told reporters that he had told Im when they spoke over the phone on Monday that he will mull over what role Im should play in the elections.