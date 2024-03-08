Data: 329,000 Jobs Added in February, On-Yr. Increase Stays Above 300,000 for 2nd Month

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation added more than 300-thousand jobs for the second consecutive month in February.According to Statistics Korea on Wednesday, the number of employed people stood at 28-point-04 million in February, up 329-thousand from the same month last year.Year-on-year job growth stayed above 300-thousand for two months in a row, although the growth slowed from the on-year increase of 380-thousand recorded in January.By age group, the largest employment increase was among people aged 60 and older with an on-year rise of 297-thousand, while the figure for those aged 15 to 29 decreased by 61-thousand.The employment rate for those aged 15 and older rose by zero-point-five percentage point from a year earlier to reach 61-point-six percent last month, the largest figure on record for February since the nation started compiling monthly data in July 1982.The rate for those aged 15 to 64 also increased by zero-point-seven percentage point from last year to reach 68-point-seven percent, the highest February figure since 1989.