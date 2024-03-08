NK News: Russia Likely Resumed Maritime Shipments of N. Korean Weapons

Photo : YONHAP News

Russia appears to have resumed maritime shipments of North Korean weapons for its war in Ukraine after a monthlong hiatus.According to North Korea-focused news outlet NK News on Monday, satellite imagery appeared to show a Russia-flagged cargo ship docked the previous day at a port in Rason, a North Korean border city with Russia.Satellite images provided by Planet Labs reportedly showed a vessel carrying blue objects that appeared to be containers from Russia.NK News said the vessel matched the description of "Lady R," one of four Russian cargo vessels that have reportedly shipped North Korean weapons from Rason to Vostochny Port in Russia's Far East since August last year.The report said "Lady R" was loaded with a lot of containers at Vostochny on February 8 and then had stayed at the country's far eastern city of Vladivostok since February 10. The ship remained there until it disappeared between March 7 and 9, just before its alleged reappearance at Rason.