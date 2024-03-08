PM Han Calls for Major Reforms in Health Care, Tackling Climate Change over Next Few Years

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said in addition to pension, education and labor reforms, major reforms will be needed in areas such as health care and climate change over the next few years.Meeting with local reporters at his official residence in Sejong City on Tuesday, Han said, when looking at the future in the mid- to long-term, there is still the question of how to go about leading South Korea.The prime minister emphasized while there have been discussions on pension, education and labor reforms, the country must desperately seek major reforms to respond to problems in the medical sector, climate issues and the declining population.With that in mind, Han said that he is looking forward to the April 10 general elections and the changes that will come about with the 22nd National Assembly.The prime minister said since the launch of the Yoon Suk Yeol administration, there have been conflicting ideas from rival political parties, making it difficult for the government to quickly and boldly do what has been necessary to manage state affairs.