The net inflow of foreign securities investment funds into South Korea reached an eleven-year high in February.According to the Bank of Korea(BOK) on Wednesday, foreigners' net inflow of securities investment last month reached eight-point-one billion U.S. dollars.Individually, the net purchase of stocks and bonds came to five-point-59 billion dollars and two-point-52 billion dollars, respectively, as it marked foreigners' net inflow of investment funds into domestic stocks for four straight months and into bonds for two consecutive months.An official from the BOK analyzed that the net inflow of foreign investment has significantly increased due to expectations of a recovery in the semiconductor industry and prospects of government measures to resolve the undervaluation of the domestic stock market.