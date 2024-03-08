Parties Nearly Finalize Nominations in Hotly Contested Areas along Han River, Nakdong River

Photo : YONHAP News

Candidate nominations for the so-called "Han River Belt" and the "Nakdong River Belt," two regions considered to be key battlegrounds for the April 10 general elections have been practically confirmed.According to the results of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) and the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) candidate nominations, those in the 14 districts near the Han River have been completed.Nominations for ten districts that border the Nakdong River, which runs through the southeastern port city of Busan and South Gyeongsang Province, is nearly complete, with the exception of Busan's Gangseo and Buk districts, where the boundaries have been redrawn.The "Han River Belt" is considered a hotly contested battleground that would likely determine the outcome of the elections, as the PPP holds solid support in the southern districts in Gangnam, while the DP has support from the northern Gangbuk districts.The ruling party will look to flip the results from the previous general elections, as 13 out of 14 districts are currently held by main opposition lawmakers.