Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Air Force held an aerial exercise on Wednesday to boost readiness against threats posed by North Korean cruise missiles and mobile missile vehicles, amid the ongoing annual South Korea-U.S. combined military drills.During the air interdiction drills, the Air Force mobilized over 20 aircraft, including F-35A, F-15K and KF-16 fighters from seven air units and held training on responses to various scenarios, including enemy aircraft infiltrations and cruise missile launches.The X-Interdiction(X-INT) drill focused on protecting allied forces and populated areas by intercepting enemy attacks.Wednesday's drills also involved bombing moving targets such as transporter erector launchers(TEL).The aerial drills took place on the second to last day of the annual Freedom Shield exercise that began last week to bolster deterrence against North Korea's nuclear and missile threats.