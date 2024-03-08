Menu Content

Russia in Close Contact with S. Korea on Detained S. Korean Citizen

Written: 2024-03-14 08:43:40Updated: 2024-03-14 16:45:22

Photo : KBS

Russia said that it is in close contact with South Korea regarding a South Korean citizen detained in Russia on espionage charges, and is considering granting the right to consular access.  

Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for the Russian foreign ministry, made the remarks on Wednesday during a press briefing, saying that Moscow is considering granting the right to consular access at the request of the South Korean embassy in Russia. 

The spokesperson, however, declined to comment on the charges faced by the detainee, saying that it's a confidential matter.

The remarks came hours after South Korea’s Ambassador to Russia Lee Do-hoon met with Russia’s deputy foreign minister Andrey Rudenko and asked for Russia’s active cooperation to ensure the safety of the detainee and protect his rights.

The South Korean, identified by the surname Baek, was working as a missionary in Vladivostok when he was detained at the start of the year on espionage charges. He is reportedly being held in Lefortovo Prison in Moscow and the Lefortovsky Court on Monday extended his detention until June 15.
