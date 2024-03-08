S. Korea, US, Japan Discuss Supply Chains at Economic Dialogue

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office said South Korea, the United States and Japan held an economic dialogue on Wednesday in Busan to discuss ways to enhance cooperation in supply chains, emerging technologies and digital sectors.Wang Yun-jong, third deputy director of the National Security Office, attended the meeting as the chief delegate, while the U.S. and Japan were represented by his U.S. and Japanese counterparts – Tarun Chhabra and Yasuo Takamura.The national security officials of the three nations reaffirmed that the trilateral summit at Camp David in August last year served as an opportunity to significantly boost trilateral economic and security cooperation and discussed ways to produce a tangible outcome from the summit at an early date.The three sides discussed ways to strengthen cooperation regarding multilateral supply chains and critical minerals through initiatives such as the Minerals Security Partnership and Indo-Pacific Economic Framework.They also agreed to seek substantive ways to enhance the supply chain early warning system, sharing information and coordinating on possible disruptions to global supply chains.The three sides agreed to seek the swift conclusion of a government contract to facilitate joint research among state research institutes of the three nations for the study of core and emerging technologies.