Photo : YONHAP News

Russian President Vladimir Putin said North Korea possesses its own nuclear umbrella and that the regime hasn’t made any requests to Moscow regarding nuclear weapons.According to Reuters, Putin made the remarks in an interview with Russia’s RIA Novosti state news agency ahead of Russia’s presidential election set to be held from Friday to Sunday.In the interview released on Wednesday, Putin said that North Korea has its own nuclear umbrella, adding the North has not asked Russia for anything.He was answering a question about the possibility of Moscow asking the two million-strong North Korean People’s Army to help fight in Ukraine and providing its nuclear umbrella in return.Regarding Ukraine, Putin also said, “Basically, based on the results we see today of what is happening on the battlefield, we are coping with the tasks that we set for ourselves.”