China's Alibaba Group to Invest $1.1 Bln in S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Alibaba Group, the Chinese e-commerce giant, plans to invest more than one billion U.S. dollars in South Korea over the next three years.According to the group’s investment plan obtained by Yonhap News on Thursday, Alibaba plans to invest one-point-one billion dollars over the next three years into expanding its business in South Korea.Alibaba recently submitted the investment plan to the South Korean government.Alibaba plans to spend 200 million dollars this year to build an 18-thousand square meter logistics center in Korea, which is expected to significantly shorten the delivery time of products sold on AliExpress, one of the e-commerce platforms under the group.The group also plans to spend another 100 million dollars to help small and midsize South Korean firms sell their products overseas, with the goal of supporting 50-thousand businesses over the next three years.Alibaba also plans to spend 100 billion won, or around 75-point-nine million dollars, to improve consumer protection, over which it has been criticized since it advanced into the Korean market.