Medical Professors Discussing Collective Resignation to Press Gov't

Photo : YONHAP News

Medical school professors are continuing their discussions on whether to launch a collective action, pressing the government to resolve its current feud with the nation's trainee doctors.Members of the Medical Professors Association of Korea are set to hold an online meeting Thursday evening as faculty members at individual medical schools are holding meetings regarding their future course of action.The meetings come after representatives of 19 medical schools held talks earlier this week and agreed to decide by Friday whether to tender their collective resignations by Monday next week.Many, if not most, of the nation's trainee doctors submitted their resignations and walked off their jobs last month in protest of the government's plan to boost the supply of doctors in the nation.The Medical Professors Association of Korea held an emergency plenary meeting earlier this month and pressed the government to hold unconditional talks with the resident doctors outside of the existing premise of hiking the medical school admissions quota.