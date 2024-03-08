Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Yoon Pledges to Accelerate Construction of Transportation Network in South Jeolla Prov.

Written: 2024-03-14 14:44:58Updated: 2024-03-14 15:06:20

Yoon Pledges to Accelerate Construction of Transportation Network in South Jeolla Prov.

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol pledged to accelerate establishment of a transportation network in the southwestern South Jeolla region in a bid to expand provincial residents' boundary of day-to-day life and to create a regional economic zone.

At the 20th session of an ongoing public debate on Thursday, Yoon announced plans to inject two-point-six trillion won, or around two billion U.S. dollars, to build a 47-kilometer-long superhighway connecting Yeongam and Gwangju that resembles Germany's Autobahn.

The president also revealed plans to pick up pace on the construction of the Gwangju-Gangjin and Gangjin-Wando highways, and to spend over one trillion won to improve transportation on a 180-kilometer section between North Jeolla's Iksan and South Jeolla's Yeosu with a high speed rail network.

Referring to the launch of a space industry cluster the previous day, which includes South Jeolla's Goheung, Yoon pledged to set up a private vehicle launch site and assembly building inside the Goheung complex and to fast-track the development of an industrial complex.

The president also vowed to provide investment of one-point-three trillion won in the region's tourism industry, creating an animation cluster in the city of Suncheon.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >