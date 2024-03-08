Yoon Pledges to Accelerate Construction of Transportation Network in South Jeolla Prov.

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol pledged to accelerate establishment of a transportation network in the southwestern South Jeolla region in a bid to expand provincial residents' boundary of day-to-day life and to create a regional economic zone.At the 20th session of an ongoing public debate on Thursday, Yoon announced plans to inject two-point-six trillion won, or around two billion U.S. dollars, to build a 47-kilometer-long superhighway connecting Yeongam and Gwangju that resembles Germany's Autobahn.The president also revealed plans to pick up pace on the construction of the Gwangju-Gangjin and Gangjin-Wando highways, and to spend over one trillion won to improve transportation on a 180-kilometer section between North Jeolla's Iksan and South Jeolla's Yeosu with a high speed rail network.Referring to the launch of a space industry cluster the previous day, which includes South Jeolla's Goheung, Yoon pledged to set up a private vehicle launch site and assembly building inside the Goheung complex and to fast-track the development of an industrial complex.The president also vowed to provide investment of one-point-three trillion won in the region's tourism industry, creating an animation cluster in the city of Suncheon.