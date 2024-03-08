Former Moon Administration Officials Indicted on Suspicions of Data Fabrication

Photo : YONHAP News

Former key officials of the previous Moon Jae-in administration, including the former presidential policy chief have been indicted over allegations of economic data manipulation.The Daejeon District Prosecutors' Office on Thursday indicted eleven former officials, including former presidential chief of staff for policy Kim Su-hyun, former chief presidential secretary for policy Kim Sang-jo and former land minister Kim Hyun-mi without detention on charges of abuse of authority and violations of the Statistics Act.The indictments come after the Board of Audit and Inspection earlier announced that the former presidential office and the land ministry exerted undue pressure on agencies for statistics, pressing them to manipulate official data on income, employment and housing prices from 2017 to 2021, allegedly to support the administration's key economic and real estate policies.The prosecution announced that the fabrication of key data occurred during politically significant periods, such as the second anniversary of President Moon's inauguration in 2019, before and after the implementation of various real estate measures and leading up to the 2020 general elections.Eleven other former officials including former presidential policy chief Jang Ha-sung and former chief presidential secretary for policy Lee Ho-seung had their charges dismissed.