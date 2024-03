Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign minister Cho Tae-yul and his U.S. counterpart Antony Blinken will sit down for talks on Monday on the sidelines of the Summit for Democracy which will be held next week in Seoul.Foreign ministry spokesperson Lim Soo-suk revealed the detail as he told reporters on Thursday that Blinken is scheduled to visit Seoul to attend the summit, which will be the third of its kind.Lim said the two officials are set to discuss over lunch ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation on democracy and their countries’ alliance while sharing views on conditions concerning the Korean Peninsula in addition to pending global affairs.Cho and Blinken will be sitting down for talks again after 19 days.Lim said the frequent meetings between the officials demonstrate their close relationship and validate the strong status and reality of the South Korea-U.S. alliance.