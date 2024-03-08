Menu Content

Pres. Yoon Vows Best Effort to Develop Jeolla Provinces

Written: 2024-03-14 18:45:33Updated: 2024-03-14 18:55:10

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has vowed best efforts toward the development of the Jeolla provinces. 

Yoon revealed the pledge on Thursday during a public debate held at Muan County, South Jeolla Province on people’s livelihood as he noted that he has repeatedly stressed that the nation will thrive if the Jeolla provinces prosper. 

The president said the government will exert all-out efforts for Jeolla’s advancement based on Admiral Yi Sun-sin’s belief that without Jeolla there is no country. 

Yoon said that the Jeolla provinces are opening new roads as the advance bases of future industries, before stressing the need to discover ways to develop the provinces in line with such efforts and to swiftly pursue such steps. 

The president shared some of his fond memories of the provinces from the days when he served as a prosecutor in Gwangju while also citing that since the launch of his government he had attended the ceremony marking the May 18 Gwangju Democratic Uprising in 2022 and 2023. 

Yoon added that he plans to hold additional public debates on people’s livelihood in South Jeolla Province. 

Thursday marked the first time for the president to visit the province this year.
