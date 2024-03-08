Top Office Dismisses Calls to Withdraw Ambassador Lee Jong-sup's Appointment

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office has dismissed calls by some in the opposition camp to withdraw the appointment of South Korean Ambassador to Australia Lee Jong-sup.An official at the top office told Seoul-based Yonhap News Agency on Thursday that there is no possibility that Lee’s appointment will be withdrawn, adding that the move would be improper.Lee departed for Australia last Sunday, two days after the justice ministry lifted his travel ban, which was slapped in January over his alleged interference in a case related to the death of a Marine.Another official of the top office denied the opposition camp’s claims that the office had intentionally sent Lee abroad so he could avoid investigations, adding that the main opposition Democratic Party’s claims over Lee’s appointment are an act of insulting the value of an ally and of neglecting national interests by focusing on party interests.The official also said that steps taken by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials to slap a travel ban on Lee and extend the ban without even attempting to summon him for questioning was extremely unfair.The official said Lee had no intent to defy the investigation or to avoid questioning.