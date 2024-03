Photo : YONHAP News

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of five-point-eight struck Fukushima Prefecture and other areas in northeastern Japan early Friday, according to local media.Japan’s public broadcaster NHK said that the quake occurred at 12:14 a.m. Friday and the epicenter of the tremor was off the coast of Fukushima Prefecture at a depth of about 50 kilometers, adding there was no danger of a tsunami.The earthquake prompted Tokyo Electric Power Company(TEPCO), the operator of the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, to suspend the planned release of wastewater from the plant into the ocean.TEPCO said that it has not found any problems at the facility related to the release of the water, adding it will decide on the resumption of the discharge after conducting inspections.The fourth discharge of wastewater has been underway since February 28.It marks the first time the discharge was suspended due to an earthquake.