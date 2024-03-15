Export, Import Prices Both Climb amid Rise in Global Oil Prices

Photo : YONHAP News

The country’s export and import prices both increased for the second consecutive month in February on the back of the Korean won’s depreciation against the U.S. dollar and rising global oil prices.According to data released by the Bank of Korea(BOK) on Friday, the country's export price index marked 120-point-11 last month, up one-point-four percent from a month earlier to climb for the second straight month.The BOK said that the rise is attributed to the depreciation of the Korean currency, which weakened zero-point-six percent month-on-month and four-point-eight percent year-on-year against the dollar in February.The import price index also gained one-point-two percent from January to stand at 137-point-54 in February.A rise in global oil prices drove the increase in the two price indexes, with the price of Dubai Crude, South Korea's benchmark, climbing two-point-six percent month-on-month to 80 dollars and 88 cents per barrel in February.