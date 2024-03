Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. government reportedly plans to award more than six billion dollars in subsidies to Samsung Electronics under the U.S. CHIPS Act.Bloomberg News on Thursday cited multiple sources as saying that the U.S. is planning to reward Samsung with over six billion dollars, adding that there could be more awarded in the coming days.The U.S. reportedly plans to give Samsung the subsidy to help the firm expand its business in the States.Earlier, Bloomberg reported that Taiwan’s TSMC is expected to receive more than five billion dollars from the U.S. government.Observers say U.S. company Intel will receive more than ten billion dollars.