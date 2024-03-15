S. Korea, US Conduct Joint Air Drills, Live-Fire Drills

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States held large-scale combined air drills and live-fire drills in connection with their Freedom Shield(FS) joint military exercise, which ended on Thursday.The South Korean Army said on Friday that the allies held the FS Tiger field training drills from Monday to Friday in Inje, Gangwon Province and Gwangju in Gyeonggi Province.The drills focused on training special operations troops on infiltrating target areas and securing safe zones, and included the use of transport aircraft to drop the supplies and equipment needed for the operation.The five-day drills involved some 14-hundred personnel and over 40 aircraft from the two sides, including UH-60 Black Hawk choppers, AH-64E Apache attack helicopters and CH-47 Chinooks.South Korea’s Air Force said during the five-day exercise the allies staged a live-fire drill at the maritime firing range in the Yellow Sea, firing air-to-air and air-to-surface missiles.The live-fire drill involving some 40 military aircraft was based on a scenario in which the allies intercept a low-altitude cruise missile fired by North Korea and hit the origin of the provocation with a precision strike.