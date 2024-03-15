Menu Content

Gov't Maintains Assessment for Continued Recovery amid Stagnant Inflationary Slowdown

Written: 2024-03-15 14:07:03Updated: 2024-03-15 14:24:06

Gov't Maintains Assessment for Continued Recovery amid Stagnant Inflationary Slowdown

Photo : KBS News

The government maintained an assessment of continued economic recovery trends, while analyzing stagnation in the inflationary slowdown.

In a monthly assessment report on Friday, the finance ministry said amid continued recovery trends centered around production in manufacturing and exports, and improvements in employment, the slowdown in inflation has become stagnant.

Inflation climbed to three-point-one percent last month due largely to rising prices of agricultural products and a reduced fall in prices of petroleum goods.

While outbound shipments rose four-point-eight percent on-year to 52-point-four billion U.S. dollars in February on the back of improvement in semiconductors and shipbuilding, production in manufacturing expanded 13-point-seven percent on-year, largely in chips and automobiles.

Employment expanded 329-thousand on-year to 28-point-04 million in February, with the on-year rise staying above 300-thousand for the second straight month.
