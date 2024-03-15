Gallup: Yoon's Approval Rating Dips 3%P to 36%

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating has dipped three percentage points, falling to the mid-30-percent range.According to a Gallup Korea survey of one-thousand-two adults nationwide between Tuesday and Thursday, 36 percent of respondents positively assessed the president's handling of state affairs, down three percentage points from a week earlier.Fifty-seven percent, on the other hand, gave a negative assessment, up three percentage points week-on-week.While 23 percent of those who were satisfied lauded the administration's push to expand the medical school admissions quota, 12 percent pointed to diplomacy. Among those dissatisfied, 16 percent cited the economy and people’s livelihoods, and another nine percent, Yoon's lack of communication.Gallup Korea said that while the quota hike had seemingly led to the approval increase over the prior two weeks, concerns over the protracted medical vacuum caused by trainee doctors' collective action likely nudged the rating to decline.The survey had a confidence level of 95 percent, with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.