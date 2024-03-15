DP Files Complaints against Pres. Yoon, Ministers over Ex-Defense Chief's Ambassadorship amid CIO Probe

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) has filed complaints with the anti-corruption agency against President Yoon Suk Yeol and two ministers regarding former defense chief Lee Jong-sup's ambassadorship to Australia and departure from Korea amid an ongoing interference probe.
DP chief deputy floor leader Park Ju-min and others submitted the complaint to the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO) on Friday.
In it, the DP accused the president, foreign minister Cho Tae-yul and justice minister Park Sung-jae of abuse of power and harboring an offender for appointing Lee as the ambassador and lifting a travel ban imposed on Lee.
The ambassador is suspected of interfering in a case connected with the death of a Marine during a search and rescue operation last year.
Earlier in the week, Lee submitted written testimony and a mobile phone to the CIO before departing for Australia on Sunday.
The presidential office on Thursday stated that there is no possibility that Lee’s appointment will be withdrawn and that such a move would be improper.