DP Files Complaints against Pres. Yoon, Ministers over Ex-Defense Chief's Ambassadorship amid CIO Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) has filed complaints with the anti-corruption agency against President Yoon Suk Yeol and two ministers regarding former defense chief Lee Jong-sup's ambassadorship to Australia and departure from Korea amid an ongoing interference probe.DP chief deputy floor leader Park Ju-min and others submitted the complaint to the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO) on Friday.In it, the DP accused the president, foreign minister Cho Tae-yul and justice minister Park Sung-jae of abuse of power and harboring an offender for appointing Lee as the ambassador and lifting a travel ban imposed on Lee.The ambassador is suspected of interfering in a case connected with the death of a Marine during a search and rescue operation last year.Earlier in the week, Lee submitted written testimony and a mobile phone to the CIO before departing for Australia on Sunday.The presidential office on Thursday stated that there is no possibility that Lee’s appointment will be withdrawn and that such a move would be improper.