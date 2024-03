Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling People Power Party(PPP) chief Han Dong-hoon visited Suncheon, South Jeolla Province on Friday to campaign for his party in the lead-up to the April 10 general elections.There, he said that the ruling party has fielded candidates for all seats in the Honam region for the first time in 16 years, vowing to work hard to win the seats.Han stressed the desire of the ruling party to have its candidates elected in the Honam region, stressing that a victory in the region would be a victory for the entire country.The PPP chairman plans to hold a meeting with companies at Gwangju Content Cube(GCC) and then continue his election campaign in Jeonju Hanok Village.